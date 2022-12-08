Left Menu

Gujarat Congress in-charge Raghu Sharma resigns after party's defeat in Assembly polls

Gujarat Congress in-charge Raghu Sharma has resigned taking moral responsibility of the partys defeat in the state Assembly polls, party office-bearers said on Thursday. Taking moral responsibility for the unexpected defeat, Sharma has resigned as in-charge of the state Congress, sources in the Gujarat party unit said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-12-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 16:13 IST
Gujarat Congress in-charge Raghu Sharma resigns after party's defeat in Assembly polls
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Congress in-charge Raghu Sharma has resigned taking moral responsibility of the party's defeat in the state Assembly polls, party office-bearers said on Thursday. Sharma had led the so-called 'silent campaign' against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and new poll entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the state. ''Taking moral responsibility for the unexpected defeat, Sharma has resigned as in-charge of the state Congress,” sources in the Gujarat party unit said. State Congress president Jagdish Thakor is also likely to follow soon, they added. Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said despite the party's hard work, the loss was unprecedented. ''We will take stock of the situation,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP on Thursday headed for a record victory in Gujarat as counting of votes entered the last leg, giving the ruling party a lead in 100 seats and a win in another 57 seats in the 182-member state Assembly.

The Congress party was seen finishing a distant second – it had won 6 seats and was leading in 10 others, while the Aam Aadmi Party was leading in 5 seats.

Others, including independent candidates, were ahead in 4 seats, the Election Commission said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination; French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022