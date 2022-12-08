Biden says not giving up on securing Paul Whelan release

President Joe Biden said on Thursday U.S. officials were still trying to secure the release of another American detained in Russia, former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, as he announced a prisoner swap involving American basketball star Brittney Griner.

"Sadly and for totally illegitimate reasons, Russia is treating Paul's case differently from Brittney's. And while we have not yet succeeded in securing Paul's release, we are not giving up. We will never give up," Biden said.

