Biden says not giving up on securing Paul Whelan release
President Joe Biden said on Thursday U.S. officials were still trying to secure the release of another American detained in Russia, former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, as he announced a prisoner swap involving American basketball star Brittney Griner. "Sadly and for totally illegitimate reasons, Russia is treating Paul's case differently from Brittney's.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-12-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 19:19 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Joe Biden said on Thursday U.S. officials were still trying to secure the release of another American detained in Russia, former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, as he announced a prisoner swap involving American basketball star Brittney Griner.
"Sadly and for totally illegitimate reasons, Russia is treating Paul's case differently from Brittney's. And while we have not yet succeeded in securing Paul's release, we are not giving up. We will never give up," Biden said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- American
- U.S. Marine
- Russia
- Paul Whelan
- Joe Biden
- U.S.
- Brittney
- Biden
- Paul
Advertisement
ALSO READ
COLUMN-Is the U.S. shale oil revolution over? Kemp
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. aims to sanction Brazil deforesters, adding bite to climate fight
PREVIEW-Soccer-Clash of youth in store as buoyant England take on U.S.
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares higher on signs of U.S. Fed slowdown, China stimulus
BRIEF-U.S. FTC Is Likely To File An Antitrust Lawsuit To Block Microsoft’S $69 Billion Takeover Of Video Game Giant Activision Blizzard - Politico