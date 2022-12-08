Left Menu

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Peru's Castillo detained in same jail as ex-leader Fujimori, source says

Mexico president says Peru's Castillo was going to request asylum MEXICO CITY - Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday Peru's ex-president, Pedro Castillo, called him on Wednesday to say he was going to Lima's Mexican embassy to request asylum.

The latest in Latin American politics today: Peru's Castillo detained in same jail as ex-leader Fujimori, source says

LIMA - Ousted Peruvian leader Pedro Castillo has been detained in a police prison in Lima where another former president, Alberto Fujimori, is also being held, a judicial source told Reuters on Thursday. Castillo was removed from office on Wednesday in an impeachment trial, after he tried to dissolve Congress illegally in a bid to stay in power that backfired as his former allies and ministers turned on him.

He was arrested hours later, and television images showed him arriving Wednesday night in a helicopter, his hands tied together under a blanket and amid extensive security measures, at the headquarters of the Department of Special Operations (Diroes) in the east of the capital. Mexico president says Peru's Castillo was going to request asylum

MEXICO CITY - Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday Peru's ex-president, Pedro Castillo, called him on Wednesday to say he was going to Lima's Mexican embassy to request asylum. Castillo never made it to the embassy, however, Lopez Obrador said. Peru's lawmakers ousted Castillo from power on Wednesday shortly after he tried to dissolve Congress and the former president was detained and accused of crimes of rebellion and conspiracy for breaking the constitutional order.

Brazil risks losing control of the Amazon to organized crime, judge warns BRASILIA - Brazil runs the risk of losing control over its vast Amazon rainforest region to organized crime and traffickers who use the lawless region to smuggle drugs, a Supreme Court judge warned on Wednesday.

Justice Luis Roberto Barroso proposed that environmental experts, investors and local authorities come together to brainstorm on how to foster sustainable development that would preserve the Amazon rainforest, the world's largest, and help the livelihood of the 25 million people who live there. The Amazon absorbs vast amounts of greenhouse gas responsible for global warming and its preservation is seen as essential to the fight against climate change. (Compiled by Steven Grattan;)

