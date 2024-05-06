Left Menu

Supreme Court grants bail to Umar Ansari in model code of conduct violation case

Supreme Court granted bail to Umar Ansari, son of late gangster Mukhtar Ansari, in a case involving violation of election code of conduct during 2022 assembly elections. The Allahabad High Court had previously rejected his anticipatory bail application. The FIR alleged that Ansari and others made inflammatory speeches calling for retaliation against the Mau administration.

06-05-2024
The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to Umar Ansari, son of late gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, in a criminal case registered against him during the 2022 assembly elections for alleged violation of the model code of conduct.

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and PK Mishra asked Umar to appear before the trial court in connection with the case.

On January 25, the top court had granted him protection from arrest in the case.

The Allahabad High Court on December 19 last year had rejected the anticipatory bail application of Ansari, and said that looking at the facts and circumstances of the case, the offence is made out.

An FIR was lodged on March 4, 2022 at Kotwali police station in Mau district against Abbas Ansari (SBSP candidate from Mau Sadar seat), Umar Ansari and 150 unknown people.

It was alleged in the FIR that on March 3, 2022 at Pahadpura ground, Abbas Ansari, Umar Ansari, and organiser Mansoor Ahmad Ansari in a public meeting called for settling a score with the Mau administration. It was a case of violation of the election code of conduct. Jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Banda in Uttar Pradesh on March 28.

