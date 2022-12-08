Left Menu

Blinken: U.S. will be able to call Sweden, Finland NATO allies soon

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-12-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 22:32 IST
Blinken: U.S. will be able to call Sweden, Finland NATO allies soon
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said he is convinced the United States will be able to call Sweden and Finland NATO allies soon and said Turkey's concerns about the two nations joining the alliance are being addressed.

Blinken, speaking at a press briefing following meetings at the State Department with his Swedish and Finnish counterparts, said that the two nations are already integrating into the work of the alliance.

