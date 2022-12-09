Left Menu

With only two wins in assembly polls, 'royals' losing their charm in Himachal Pradesh

Bhardwaj had changed his seat from Shimla Urban to Kasumpti.On the other hand, Congress Asha Kumari from the erstwhile royal family of Chamba lost from Dalhousie, a seat she had won six times in a row, by a margin of 9,918 votes.Erstwhile royal of Kullu Hiteshwar Singh, who ran as an independent, also lost Banjar assembly seat to BJPs Surender Shourie.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2022 11:03 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 11:03 IST
With only two wins in assembly polls, 'royals' losing their charm in Himachal Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

The erstwhile royals of Himachal Pradesh who once commanded their own space in politics are losing their charm as only two of them won in the state polls this time while two others lost at the hustings.

Vikramaditya Singh, the son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh and the scion of erstwhile royal family of Rampur Bushahr, won by a margin of 13,860 votes from Shimla rural, while Anirudh Singh of the erstwhile royal family of Koti, won from Kasumpti seat.

Virbhadra Singh had dominated the state politics for over four decades and served as the chief minister several times. His wife Pratibha Singh, who hails from the erstwhile royal family of Keonthal, is currently the state Congress chief and is among one of the frontrunners for the chief minister's post. While Vikramaditya Singh defeated BJP's Ravi Mehta, Anirudh Singh defeated outgoing Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj by a margin of 8,865 votes. Bhardwaj had changed his seat from Shimla Urban to Kasumpti.

On the other hand, Congress' Asha Kumari from the erstwhile royal family of Chamba lost from Dalhousie, a seat she had won six times in a row, by a margin of 9,918 votes.

Erstwhile royal of Kullu Hiteshwar Singh, who ran as an independent, also lost Banjar assembly seat to BJP's Surender Shourie. Hiteshwar Singh polled 14,932 votes, Shourie 24,241 votes and Congress' Khimi Ram 19,963.

Another erstwhile royal Maheshwar Singh, who is Hiteshwar's father, was also in the fray this election but had withdrawn in favour of the BJP.

He was initially nominated by the BJP as its official candidate but was denied the ticket after his son filed his nomination as an independent candidate from Banjar constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022