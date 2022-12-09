Left Menu

Delhi Cong vice-president, party's two newly-elected councillors join AAP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 17:05 IST
Delhi Cong vice-president, party's two newly-elected councillors join AAP
Days after the MCD polls, the Congress' Delhi unit vice-president Ali Mehdi and its two newly elected councillors joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday.

Two of the Councillors are Sabila Begum and Nazia Khatoon.

At a press conference, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said they decided to join his party after seeing the work done by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

''We have invited the BJP and Congress to work for the betterment of Delhi. I am very happy to announce that Delhi Congress vice-president Ali Mehdi and the party's two newly elected councillors Sabila Begum and Nazia Khatoon are joining AAP,'' Pathak said.

Sabila Begum won from ward number 243, Mustafabad, and Nazia Khatoon won from ward number 245, Brij Puri. The Congress managed to win nine seats in the recent MCD polls.

Anti-defection law does not apply to the MCD polls.

Mehdi said he decided to join AAP as he wants development in his area.

''We have decided to join the AAP after seeing the development work done by Kejriwal. We want development in our area. Under the leadership of Kejriwal, the AAP party is working hard to develop the capital,'' Mehdi said.

The AAP on Wednesday wrested power from the BJP in the high-stakes civic polls in the national capital. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party bagged 134 of the 250 wards while the BJP won 104.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

