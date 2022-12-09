Gujarat: BJP Legislative Party meet tomorrow, Bhupendra Patel to take oath as CM again

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs will meet on Saturday and formally make an announcement on the Chief Minister of Gujarat after the party registered a historic victory in the state assembly elections on Thursday. Chief Whip of BJP Pankaj Desai said that BJP's Bhupendra Patel has submitted his resignation as Chief Minister of Gujarat.

"Governor Acharya Devvrat has accepted the resignation of the chief minister and his cabinet," Desai said while speaking to the media in Gandhi Nagar on Friday. A meeting of all newly-elected MLAs has been called on Saturday morning to formally elect the new chief minister of Gujarat.

"The BJP Legislative Party meeting will be held at 10.00 am on Saturday in Gandhi Nagar, and an official announcement regarding the chief minister of Gujarat will be made," Desai said. Earlier on Friday, BJP Gujarat state president CR Patil said that Bhupendra Patel is going to take oath as chief minister again on December 12. And Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah attend the swearing-in ceremony being planned in Gandhi Nagar.

BJP swept the Gujarat elections and won 156 of the total 182 seats on Thursday. The BJP's seventh consecutive Assembly poll win in Gujarat is its biggest since the founding of this state in 1960.

In the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP has smashed all previous records of electoral performance. Congress finished a distant second with 17 while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the new electoral entrant in Gujarat won 5 seats and the Samajwadi Party (SP) won a lone seat and three Independent candidates, too, registered wins.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, too, scripted history, winning the Ghatlodia constituency by a record margin of about 1,92,000 votes. This constituency has given Gujarat two of its chief ministers - Anandiben Patel and the current CM. AAP CM face Isudan Gadhvi lost the Khambhaliya seat to BJP candidate Hardasbhai Bera by 19,000 votes. Gujarat's MoS Home, Harsh Sanghavi, too, won the Majura constituency with a margin of 1,16,000 votes.

The BJP also won 24 out of 27 ST reserved seats in Gujarat, an increase of 12 seats as compared to the last elections. The tribals, too, voted for BJP in huge numbers. In the last Assembly elections in 2017, BJP won 99 seats, Congress trailed close at 77, and NCP, BTP, and independent candidates secured 1, 2, and 3 seats respectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)