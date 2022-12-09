Ukrainian Nobel Prize winner says Putin must face tribunal
A representative of one the the organisations sharing this year's Nobel Peace Prize said Friday that she thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin must face an international tribunal for the fighting in Ukraine.
Oleksandra Matviichuk of Ukraine's Centre for Civil Liberties said during a news conference in Oslo, Norway, that "We must establish an international tribunal to hold Putin, (Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko and other war criminals accountable." In October, the Ukrainian group was named a co-winner of the 2022 peace price along with Russian human rights group Memorial and Ales Bialatski, head of the Belarusian human rights group Viasna.
Bialatski is jailed in Belarus and was unable to travel to receive the prize, which is due to be formally presented on Saturday.
