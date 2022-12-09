EC notifies names of newly elected legislators in HP Assembly
The Election Commission of India ECI on Friday notified the names of newly elected members of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha alongwith their party affiliation and presented it to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. Principal Secretary ECI Rahul Sharma and Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg met the governor and presented a certificate bearing names of members elected in the recently held Vidhan Sabha elections.
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 09-12-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 18:48 IST
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday notified the names of newly elected members of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha alongwith their party affiliation and presented it to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. Principal Secretary ECI Rahul Sharma and Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg met the governor and presented a certificate bearing names of members elected in the recently held Vidhan Sabha elections. The governor congratulated ECI for smooth conduct of elections in the state and ensuring a record voter turnout.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Over 6,000 govt-run schools in Himachal Pradesh have less than 20 students: Report
Himachal Pradesh: 16 injured after bus overturns in Bilaspur
16 tourists injured as bus overturns near Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur
16 tourists injured as bus overturns near Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur
'Long chill' in jail: Himachal Police's offer to drug users