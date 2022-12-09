Maha: History must not be distorted, say speakers at 'Itihas Parishad' event in Latur

History must not be distorted and its great personalities should not be insulted as it would cause rifts in society, opined speakers on Friday at the 30 History Conference of the Akhil Maharashtra Itihas Parishad being held in Latur in Maharashtra.

They said history and its study contributes to the future development of the country and, therefore, experts must write it after looking into the qualitative and quantitative sides of events.

''Care must be taken to ensure history is not distorted and great persons are not insulted. Historians must take a serious look at those politicians distorting history and creating rifts in society,'' said Nationalist Congress Party's Ahmedpur MLA Babasaheb Patil.

Dr Raja Dixit, chairman of Akhil Maharashtra State Vishwakosh Nirmiti Mandal, Mumbai, said the tendency to distort history was growing and this was a ''dangerous trend''.

''Misrepresentation of history leads to controversies. Therefore, historians should write history by studying the quantitative and qualitative side as history contributes to the future development of the country,'' Dixit said.

