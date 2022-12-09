Left Menu

White House: We'll work with Russia on more potential prisoners swaps

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-12-2022 22:35 IST
The White House said on Friday that the United States will work with Russia in an attempt to gain the release of Paul Whelan, a day after Washington traded convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout for WNBA star Brittney Griner.

John Kirby, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, told reporters in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's comment that further prisoners swaps are possible: "We're going go be actively working through those channels to try to bring Paul home." He said "actions, not words" matter.

