Nitish attends PM's meeting on G-20
- Country:
- India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday attended the virtual meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss issues related to India's G-20 presidency, officials said.
At the meeting with governors, chief ministers and lieutenant governors, Modi emphasised the importance of teamwork and sought the cooperation of states and Union Territories in the organisation of various G-20 events.
Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan also attended the meeting.
The opposition BJP had criticised Kumar after he skipped the PM's all-party meeting on G-20 in New Delhi on December 6.
India officially assumed the G-20 presidency on December 1, and is expected to host over 200 preparatory meetings across the country, beginning this month.
The next G-20 Leaders' Summit at the level of heads of states or governments is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 next year in New Delhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Phagu Chauhan
- Nitish Kumar
- New Delhi
- G-20
- India
- Narendra Modi
- Modi
- Kumar
ALSO READ
Williamson wins toss, opts to bowl against India in first ODI
V-P Dhankar to address valedictory session of UNESCO's India-Africa Hackathon
Outgoing COAS Bajwa creates controversy, saying only 34,000 Pak soldiers surrendered to India in 1971 war
"We are not different from India, even though divided by boundaries..." says Penpa Tsering, Sikyong of CTA
Shakib Al Hasan returns as Bangladesh announce squad for ODI series against India