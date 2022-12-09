Left Menu

PTI | Patna | Updated: 09-12-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 22:43 IST
Nitish attends PM's meeting on G-20
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday attended the virtual meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss issues related to India's G-20 presidency, officials said.

At the meeting with governors, chief ministers and lieutenant governors, Modi emphasised the importance of teamwork and sought the cooperation of states and Union Territories in the organisation of various G-20 events.

Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan also attended the meeting.

The opposition BJP had criticised Kumar after he skipped the PM's all-party meeting on G-20 in New Delhi on December 6.

India officially assumed the G-20 presidency on December 1, and is expected to host over 200 preparatory meetings across the country, beginning this month.

The next G-20 Leaders' Summit at the level of heads of states or governments is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 next year in New Delhi.

