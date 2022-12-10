Left Menu

Cong rejigs Jharkhand unit, appoints 11 vice presidents, 35 gen secys and 82 secys

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 13:46 IST
Cong rejigs Jharkhand unit, appoints 11 vice presidents, 35 gen secys and 82 secys
  • Country:
  • India

In a major revamp of its Jharkhand unit, the Congress on Saturday appointed a political affairs committee, 11 vice presidents, 35 general secretaries, 82 secretaries and a new working committee in the state.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appointed the 26-member political affairs committee with AICC in-charge Avinash Pande, state unit chief Rajesh Thakur, Congress Legislature Party leader Alamgir Alam, former chief minister Madhu Koda, Rameshwar Oraon and Ajoy Kumar among those named in the panel.

The Congress also appointed 11 vice presidents, 35 general secretaries, 82 secretaries and a new working committee in the state.

Alam, Oraon, Kumar, coordinator attached with Congress president's office Pranav Jha and Gourav Vallabh were among those appointed in the working committee.

The Congress is part of the alliance government headed by Hemant Soren of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

 Global
2
Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mode

Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mod...

 United States
3
FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Chile confirms new cases of bird flu in pelicans; Some bloodstream infection bacteria grew resistant to last-resort drugs in 2020 - WHO and more

Health News Roundup: Chile confirms new cases of bird flu in pelicans; Some ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022