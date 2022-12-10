J&K cannot develop till people's democratic rights are not guaranteed: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Saturday said the idea of all round development of the people of Jammu and Kashmir will remain elusive till their basic democratic rights are not guaranteed and respected.

Abdullah in his message on International Human Rights Day said human rights are indispensable and inherent to the dignity of every human being. ''The ruling dispensation is using J-K to climb the political ladder nationally by employing a narrative that is not corroborated by ground realities,'' said the Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar. Far from providing jobs to the youth, the incumbent ruling dispensation at the Centre which is in direct control of J-K's affairs has shown the door to hundreds of employed youth, he alleged.

''There is not even a single selection process that hasn't ended in a scam. Our government employees are working under tremendous pressure. The sweeping takeover of labour rights by this government is a major concern for all of us. This trend needs to be arrested,'' he said. On the freedom of Press in the region, the NC president said as the fourth pillar of democracy, its independence is crucial for robust governance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)