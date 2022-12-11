Left Menu

Peru's president Boluarte names Cabinet following Castillo ouster

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Saturday named her Cabinet, tapping former deputy finance minister Alex Contreras as economy minister and chemical engineer Oscar Vera as energy and mines minister, following the ouster of ex-President Pedro Castillo.

Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2022 00:58 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 00:58 IST
Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Saturday named her Cabinet, tapping former deputy finance minister Alex Contreras as economy minister and chemical engineer Oscar Vera as energy and mines minister, following the ouster of ex-President Pedro Castillo. Boluarte took office on Wednesday after Castillo was ousted from office and arrested following his failed attempt to dissolve Congress as lawmakers were preparing to impeach him.

She also named former state prosecutor Pedro Angulo as prime minister and diplomat Ana Cecilia Cervantes as foreign minister. The 60-year-old lawyer Boluarte, who was Castillo's vice president, became the first woman to assume the country's presidency and is set to hold the post until 2026 if no fresh elections are called.

