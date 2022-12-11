Left Menu

Tripura BJP forms 30 committees for 2023 state polls

An eight-member election management committee, with the BJPs state president, Rajib Bhattacharjee as its head, has been constituted with the approval of the partys central leadership, said Sunit Sarkar, the partys state media in-charge.Law and Parliamentary Affairs minister Ratan Lal Nath has been made the convener of the committee.The panel has been given the responsibility to chalk out strategies for the polls.

The ruling BJP in Tripura announced the formation of 30 committees to carry out specific responsibilities in view of the Assembly elections due early next year, a senior party leader said on Sunday. An eight-member election management committee, with the BJP’s state president, Rajib Bhattacharjee as its head, has been constituted with the approval of the party's central leadership, said Sunit Sarkar, the party's state media in-charge.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs minister Ratan Lal Nath has been made the convener of the committee.

The panel has been given the responsibility to chalk out strategies for the polls. “As many as 30 committees have been constituted to handle the election effectively. Responsibilities have been distributed among the committees for smooth conduct of campaign and elections”, he said.

The chief minister will head the party's 11-member election campaign committee while senior leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, the state party president, Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb and Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik also found a place in the panel.

A manifesto committee was also constituted with state BJP vice president Ashok Sinha as its convenor. Separate panels have been put in place for welcoming and making arrangements for providing accommodation to VIPs, arranging rallies and booth management. Earlier, senior BJP leader Mahendra Singh was appointed as the party's election in charge for the northeastern state.

