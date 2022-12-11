Police break YS Sharmila's indefinite fast, shift her to hospital

Police foiled the indefinite fast of YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president, Y S Sharmila and shifted her to a hospital here in the small hours of Sunday, after her health deteriorated.

Sharmila had launched the indefinite hunger strike at the party headquarters here on Friday in protest against alleged denial of permission to continue her statewide 'padayatra'.

Police forced media personnel, party leaders and cadres to move away from the location and foiled Sharmila's fast before she was ''forcefully'' shifted to the hospital at around 1.00 AM today, the party said.

Sharmila, did not even consume water, which resulted in her health condition deteriorating rapidly, it said.

Doctors, who were monitoring her health, stated that Sharmila's blood pressure and glucose levels had fallen to alarming levels, and expressed concern over dehydration, which could lead to electrolyte imbalance, potent enough to pose danger to her kidneys, a release from the party said.

Sharmila, daughter of former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, submitted a memorandum to the Ambedkar statue near Hussain Sagar lake on Friday in protest against denial of permission to her 'padayatra' and sought to hold a fast there.

As such fasts are not allowed at the Ambedkar statue, where activities like garlanding and submission of memoranda take place usually. Meanwhile, a statement from the private hospital, where Sharmila was admitted, said she has low blood pressure, weakness and giddiness besides dehydration and orthostatic hypotension.

She was also found to have severe oliguria, high anion gap metabolic acidosis and prerenal azotemia, it said.

“Sharmila is currently undergoing treatment, responding appropriately and is expected to be discharged later today or tomorrow morning,” a health bulletin from the hospital said.

She is advised two to three weeks of full rest for complete recovery.

