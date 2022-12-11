Ex TPCC chief Pijush Biswas named Tripura Trinamool Congress president

Former Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee chief, Pijush Kanti Biswas, who joined the Trinamool Congress on December 7, has been named as the new president of the Tripura unit of TMC, the party said on Monday.

Trinamool state president’s post was vacant after Subal Bhoumik was abruptly removed from the key position without citing any specific reason in August this year.

''The All India Trinamool Congress under the inspiration and guidance of Hon’ble Chairperson Smt. @MamataOfficial is pleased to announce Shri Pijush Kanti Biswas as the Tripura Pradesh Trinamool Congress State President. We wish the very best to him for his future endeavours'', the TMC tweeted.

Biswas, a senior advocate of the High Court of Tripura, resigned as TPCC president in August last year, went to Delhi on December 7 and joined the Trinamool Congress in presence of party supremo and All India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Earlier, his son Pujan Biswas joined Trinamool Congress as state general secretary.

''I offer my sincere gratitude to Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee for appointing me as the party’s state president. I will try my level best to live up to their expectations'', Biswas told PTI.

Making it clear that the party will contest the Tripura Assembly elections due early next year, Biswas said he had a meeting with party supremo as well as party’s All India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on the election strategy. They assured me of providing all support to unseat the BJP led government here”, he said.

She (Mamata) also assured she will give importance to the 2023 Tripura Assembly election and campaign for the party extensively, he said.

