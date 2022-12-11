Left Menu

Ex TPCC chief Pijush Biswas named Tripura Trinamool Congress president

Former Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee chief, Pijush Kanti Biswas, who joined the Trinamool Congress on December 7, has been named as the new president of the Tripura unit of TMC, the party said on Monday.Trinamool state presidents post was vacant after Subal Bhoumik was abruptly removed from the key position without citing any specific reason in August this year.The All India Trinamool Congress under the inspiration and guidance of Honble Chairperson Smt.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 11-12-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 14:57 IST
Ex TPCC chief Pijush Biswas named Tripura Trinamool Congress president
  • Country:
  • India

Former Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee chief, Pijush Kanti Biswas, who joined the Trinamool Congress on December 7, has been named as the new president of the Tripura unit of TMC, the party said on Monday.

Trinamool state president’s post was vacant after Subal Bhoumik was abruptly removed from the key position without citing any specific reason in August this year.

''The All India Trinamool Congress under the inspiration and guidance of Hon’ble Chairperson Smt. @MamataOfficial is pleased to announce Shri Pijush Kanti Biswas as the Tripura Pradesh Trinamool Congress State President. We wish the very best to him for his future endeavours'', the TMC tweeted.

Biswas, a senior advocate of the High Court of Tripura, resigned as TPCC president in August last year, went to Delhi on December 7 and joined the Trinamool Congress in presence of party supremo and All India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Earlier, his son Pujan Biswas joined Trinamool Congress as state general secretary.

''I offer my sincere gratitude to Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee for appointing me as the party’s state president. I will try my level best to live up to their expectations'', Biswas told PTI.

Making it clear that the party will contest the Tripura Assembly elections due early next year, Biswas said he had a meeting with party supremo as well as party’s All India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on the election strategy. They assured me of providing all support to unseat the BJP led government here”, he said.

She (Mamata) also assured she will give importance to the 2023 Tripura Assembly election and campaign for the party extensively, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; 'It's dead out here': China's slow exit from zero-COVID and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner swaps; Nobel awards to take place in Stockholm with full glitz and glamour and more

World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022