Left Menu

Maha: Bamboo plantation drive to be launched in Latur on Monday

PTI | Latur | Updated: 11-12-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 19:50 IST
Maha: Bamboo plantation drive to be launched in Latur on Monday
  • Country:
  • India

A bamboo plantation campaign will be launched in the rural areas of Maharashtra’s Latur district on Monday to mark the birth anniversary of late BJP leader Gopinath Munde, an official said on Sunday.

The campaign will be kicked off in Ramwadi (Khurd) village of Renapur tehsil by the BJP's district unit chief and MLC Ramesh Karad in the presence of farmers' leader and former MLC Pasha Patel, the official said.

One lakh bamboo saplings will be planted as part of the campaign, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; 'It's dead out here': China's slow exit from zero-COVID and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner swaps; Nobel awards to take place in Stockholm with full glitz and glamour and more

World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022