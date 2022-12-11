Left Menu

Mamata to be on 2-day visit to Meghalaya from Monday

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-12-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 22:12 IST
Mamata to be on 2-day visit to Meghalaya from Monday
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee will embark on a two-day visit to Meghalaya from Monday, party leaders said.

Banerjee will address a TMC workers' convention at the State Central Library here on Tuesday, a senior party leader told PTI.

She is expected to arrive in Shillong at 2 pm on Monday.

The CM would also participate in pre-Christmas celebrations on Tuesday during her maiden visit to Shillong, the TMC later said in a tweet.

Assembly elections are due in Meghalaya early next year.

In November 2021, 12 MLAs of opposition Congress had joined the TMC, making it the principal opposition party in the hill state.

A TMC functionary said Banerjee's visit will boost the morale of the party workers ahead of the polls.

The party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who has visited the state twice this year, will also be accompanying the chief minister, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; 'It's dead out here': China's slow exit from zero-COVID and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner swaps; Nobel awards to take place in Stockholm with full glitz and glamour and more

World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022