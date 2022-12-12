NEWS SCHEDULE
- Country:
- India
National news schedule for Monday, December 12: NATIONAL -Parliament proceedings and related stories -Union Minister Jitendra Singh at curtain raiser event for India International Science Festival -Political developments and party briefings -COVID-19 updates LEGAL SUPREME COURT -Plea of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia seeking quashing of criminal defamation case filed against him by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma -PIL seeking direction to the Centre and states to take steps to control fraudulent religious conversions -Plea of AAP leader Satyendar Jain challenging Delhi HC order seeking ED's response on his bail application in a money laundering case -Plea of former Karnataka CM and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa in a corruption case -Plea of 'conman' Sukesh Chandrashekhar seeking transfer to other jail outside Delhi -Plea challenging extension of tenure of ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra -Plea of Ashish Mishra alias Monu in Lakhimpur Kheri case HIGH COURT -Bail pleas by Khalid Saifi and other accused in a case concerning alleged conspiracy behind 2020 riots -Batch of pleas challenging Agnipath scheme -DAMEPL's petition against DMRC concerning an arbitral award of over Rs 4,600 crore passed in its favour NCR -JNU VC's press conference at 12:30 pm -AISA's protest at Shashtri Bhawan at 1 pm -Developments related to election of mayor NORTH -Punjab cabinet meeting -Haryana Human Rights Commission chairperson's press conference - Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan SOUTH -Kerala Assembly session -Karnataka: Follow up on detention of Freedom Park protestors demanding reservation for Dalits -Telangana: Follow up on hospitalisation of YSRTP leader Sharmila following an indefinite strike -Tamil Nadu: Follow up on reports that Udhyanidhi Stalin to be sworn in as minister soon -TN video story: Government owned Alliance Air to restart Chennai-Jaffna air service Monday EAST -West Bengal CM to leave for Shillong -Suvendhu Adhikari to address rally at Hazra crossing in Kolkata -Cabinet meeting in Patna -Press conference of Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh -Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to review progress of schemes at Gumla WEST -Gujarat: Bhupendra Patel to take oath as CM at 2 pm in Gandhinagar. PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to attend PTI DV
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Cong seeks to bolster hold on key MP region with Rahul yatra; BJP launches counter campaign
MCD polls: Nadda goes door to door in Delhi's Wazirpur, urges people to vote for BJP
Performance high on BJP's agenda in TN for 2024 Lok Sabha polls
MP Police register case over video of pro-Pak slogans during Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra
Cong seeks to bolster hold on key MP region with Rahul yatra; BJP launches counter campaign