National news schedule for Monday, December 12: NATIONAL -Parliament proceedings and related stories -Union Minister Jitendra Singh at curtain raiser event for India International Science Festival -Political developments and party briefings -COVID-19 updates LEGAL SUPREME COURT -Plea of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia seeking quashing of criminal defamation case filed against him by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma -PIL seeking direction to the Centre and states to take steps to control fraudulent religious conversions -Plea of AAP leader Satyendar Jain challenging Delhi HC order seeking ED's response on his bail application in a money laundering case -Plea of former Karnataka CM and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa in a corruption case -Plea of 'conman' Sukesh Chandrashekhar seeking transfer to other jail outside Delhi -Plea challenging extension of tenure of ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra -Plea of Ashish Mishra alias Monu in Lakhimpur Kheri case HIGH COURT -Bail pleas by Khalid Saifi and other accused in a case concerning alleged conspiracy behind 2020 riots -Batch of pleas challenging Agnipath scheme -DAMEPL's petition against DMRC concerning an arbitral award of over Rs 4,600 crore passed in its favour NCR -JNU VC's press conference at 12:30 pm -AISA's protest at Shashtri Bhawan at 1 pm -Developments related to election of mayor NORTH -Punjab cabinet meeting -Haryana Human Rights Commission chairperson's press conference - Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan SOUTH -Kerala Assembly session -Karnataka: Follow up on detention of Freedom Park protestors demanding reservation for Dalits -Telangana: Follow up on hospitalisation of YSRTP leader Sharmila following an indefinite strike -Tamil Nadu: Follow up on reports that Udhyanidhi Stalin to be sworn in as minister soon -TN video story: Government owned Alliance Air to restart Chennai-Jaffna air service Monday EAST -West Bengal CM to leave for Shillong -Suvendhu Adhikari to address rally at Hazra crossing in Kolkata -Cabinet meeting in Patna -Press conference of Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh -Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to review progress of schemes at Gumla WEST -Gujarat: Bhupendra Patel to take oath as CM at 2 pm in Gandhinagar. PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to attend PTI DV

