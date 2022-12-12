Will strengthen organisation, counter AAP govt on corruption: Delhi BJP working president

A day after taking over as working president of the Delhi BJP, Virendra Sachdeva on Monday said he will work towards strengthening the organisation and counter the AAP government on the issue of corruption.

Sachdeva was appointed as the acting president of the Delhi BJP on Sunday after Adesh Gupta resigned from the post following the party's defeat in the municipal corporation polls.

''A large section of Delhi voters have rejected the corrupt ministers of the Arvind Kejriwal government in the municipal elections and now, we will intensify the campaign against this dispensation,'' he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 134 of 250 MCD wards and ended BJP's 15 year sway over the civic body in the December 4 elections. The BJP was restricted to 104 wards only.

However, the AAP was unable to sway voters in its favour in wards falling under the assembly constituencies of ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain. The BJP swept three of the four wards in Sisodia's constituency and all three in Jain's constituency.

''On one hand, we will work to strengthen the organisation and on the other, through the central government, we will ensure that under the 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makan' scheme, more and more poor people get houses and people in unauthorised colonies get registry from DDA easily,'' he said.

Sachdeva, after taking over as Delhi BJP president, met senior party leaders, including former Union ministers Harsh Vardhan and Vijay Goel, MPs Manoj tiwari and Parvesh Verma, and former state president Vijender Gupta.

He was greeted by a large number of party leaders and workers at the Delhi BJP office at Pant Marg here. In the evening, Sachdeva, who belongs to Punjabi community, offered prayers at the nearby Bangla Sahib gurdwara for ''all round progress'' of Delhi.

