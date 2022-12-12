Udhayanidhi will be sworn in as Minister on Dec 14: TN Raj Bhavan

Left Menu

Udhayanidhi Stalin, representing the Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni constituency in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, would be sworn in as Minister on December 14, the Raj Bhavan said here on Monday.The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M K Stalin has recommended to the Governor of Tamil Nadu R N Ravi to induct Udhayanidhi Stalin, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Assembly Constituency in the Council of Ministers.

12-12-2022
''The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu (M K Stalin) has recommended to the Governor of Tamil Nadu (R N Ravi) to induct Udhayanidhi Stalin, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Assembly Constituency in the Council of Ministers. The Governor has approved the recommendation. The Swearing-in-Ceremony will be held on 14th December 2022 at 9.30 A.M. at Durbar Hall, Raj Bhavan, Chennai,'' an official release here from the Raj Bhavan said.

The 45-year-old Udhayanidhi is a first time MLA and he was elected in 2021 Assembly election. He is also an actor and filmmaker.

