Congress condemns remarks by party leader in Madhya Pradesh against PM Modi

The Congress on Monday denounced the remarks made by its leader in Madhya Pradesh against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying they are not acceptable to the party and need to be condemned.

Senior Congress leader Raja Pateria courted controversy with his statement asking people to be prepared to ''kill'' Modi to save the Constitution and the future of minorities and Dalits. His comment drew angry reactions from BJP leaders though Pateria later claimed that it was wrongly presented.

''Absolutely reprehensible! No such words should be used against the prime minister or against anyone. The Congress party denounces, condemns such statements,'' AICC head of media and publicity department Pawan Khera said when asked about it.

He said even if it was a misunderstanding or a slip of tongue, he should not have used such words.

''There is no excuse to use any such language against anyone including and especially the prime minister,'' Khera said.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Pawai police station in Panna district against Pateria, a former state minister, for the remarks against the prime minister.

In a video that surfaced on social media in the morning, Pateria can be heard telling Congress workers, ''be ready to kill Modi. Kill in the sense of defeating him''.

''.....Modi will end the elections. Modi will divide on the basis of religion, caste and language. The future of Dalits, tribals and minorities is in danger. If you want to save the Constitution, then be ready to kill Modi. Kill in the sense of defeating him,'' Pateria told a meeting of Congress workers at Pawai town in Panna district.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who had ordered the registration of the FIR, said the police found that Pateria spread hatred and enmity among Dalits, minorities, and tribal communities based on religion, caste, and language, at the meeting.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan targeted the Congress, saying the reality of those who are undertaking the Bharat Jodo Yatra is coming to the fore.

