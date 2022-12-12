Left Menu

Owaisi to move adjournment motion in Parliament tomorrow over Indian, Chinese soldiers clash at LAC

Alleging that the Central government kept the country in the dark over the incident of Indian and Chinese troops clashing along the Line of Actual Control, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said he will be giving an adjournment motion on the issue in Parliament on December 13.In a series of tweets, the Hyderabad MP further accused that the weak political leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led to this humiliation against China.The reports coming from Arunachal Pradesh are worrying and alarming.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-12-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 21:37 IST
Owaisi to move adjournment motion in Parliament tomorrow over Indian, Chinese soldiers clash at LAC
  • Country:
  • India

Alleging that the Central government kept the country in the dark over the incident of Indian and Chinese troops clashing along the Line of Actual Control, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said he will be giving an adjournment motion on the issue in Parliament on December 13.

In a series of tweets, the Hyderabad MP further accused that the ''weak political leadership'' under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led to ''this humiliation against China''.

''The reports coming from Arunachal Pradesh are worrying and alarming. A major clash took place between Indian and Chinese soldiers and the government has kept the country in the dark for days. Why was the Parliament not informed, when it is in session?'' Owaisi tweeted.

In another tweet, Owaisi said: ''The army is capable of giving a fitting reply to the Chinese at any time. It is the weak political leadership under Modi which has led to this humiliation against China. This needs an urgent discussion in Parliament. I will be giving an Adjournment motion tomorrow on this issue.'' Owaisi said the details of the incident are sketchy and in another tweet sought to know: ''What was the cause of the clash? Were shots fired or was it like Galwan? How many soldiers have been injured? What is their condition? Why can't the Parliament extend their public support to the soldiers to send a strong message to China?'' Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed at a location along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, resulting in minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides, military sources said on Monday.

The Indian troops resolutely confronted the Chinese PLA soldiers, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over them

Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over the...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive order to simplify space rules -sources; NASA's Orion capsule heads for splashdown after Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive orde...

 Global
4
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022