European parliament says there will be 'no impunity' amid corruption probe
Reuters | Updated: 12-12-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 22:06 IST
The European Parliament has condemned on Monday the MEPs that are being investigated of corruption.
"There will be no impunity. None of those responsible will find this Parliament on their side", parliament president President Roberta Metsola said, adding that more transparency on MEPs meeting with foreign actors is needed.
