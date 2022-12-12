Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-12-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 22:14 IST
Ruling party chief whip to get Cabinet minister rank in Punjab
The Punjab Cabinet on Monday gave its nod to bring a law to give salary, allowances, and other facilities equivalent to a Cabinet minister to the chief whip of the ruling party.

Talwandi Sabo MLA Baljinder Kaur is the chief whip of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The two-time legislator and senior party leader's rank will now be equivalent to that of a Cabinet minister.

The development comes amid talks of a cabinet reshuffle in the state.

The Cabinet on Monday approved the enactment of 'The Salaries and Allowances of the Chief Whip in Punjab Legislative Assembly Act, 2022', said an official release here.

''The chief whip of a party plays a crucial role in parliamentary democracy of India and ensures smooth and efficient functioning of business of the House, so the government will provide rank, salary, allowance and facilities equivalent to the Cabinet minister of the state government to the chief whip of the majority party,'' it said.

Kaur was appointed chief whip of the party in September when the AAP was to bring a confidence motion in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

