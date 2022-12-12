'Roti' is needed in country along with Lord Ram, says RSS leader Hosabale

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Monday said along with Lord Ram, 'roti' which means industries, wealth and employment was also needed in the country as both represent Indian culture.

He also said it was people's wish to see a grand temple dedicated to Lord Ram come up in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

The RSS leader was addressing a gathering here after opening 16 'employment generation' centres of the Sangh set up in their Madhya Bharat Prant (central India). RSS's Madhya Kshetra consists of Madhya Bharat, Malwa, Mahakoshal and Chhattisgarh prant.

“For the country's pride and culture, there was a common feeling and wish of the countrymen that a temple (dedicated to Lord Ram) should be built in Ayodhya. Temples are in every lane, but why the people of the country still aspired for a Ram Temple (in Ayodhya)? Because that was the feeling connected to Indian culture,” he added.

“This brings out the sentiment that along with Lord Ram, people need roti, too. Lord Ram and 'roti' together represent Indian culture. Roti means industries, wealth, employment to people and a self-dependent life,'' Hosabale said.

He blasted businessmen who have cheated Indian banks of crores of rupees and fled the country, saying officials have done precious little to catch them. “Many people have caused enormous losses running in crores of rupees. You are doing nothing to (catch) them. We know everything. What some people (businessmen) have done to banks… have we sent them to jail? Nothing has been done. There is more concern about a youth not repaying Rs 10 lakh (loan),” said the RSS leader.

Stressing on building an ecosystem for employment generation, Hosabale said during his visits he comes across young people who feel dejected and frustrated.

“They say the government's policy was good, but when they approach (officials) they don't get (financial) support. Officials think 'what good can we do'? … and send them back. Young people turn disheartened.. Is this a good system?'' he asked.

“When an enthusiastic youth goes out to achieve something, he should get encouragement. I don't mean you give them loans of crores of rupees trusting them,” the RSS leader said.

He said unemployed youths should be properly counselled and people should be supportive of youngsters who want to do something in life.

In the first week of October, Hosabale, while speaking in New Delhi, had expressed concern over the ''rising income inequality and unemployment'' in the country, asserting poverty is posing a ''demon-like challenge in front of us''. He had then also said several steps were taken in the last few years to address this challenge.

