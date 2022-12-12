Left Menu

Telangana: Several injured after bus carrying 40 nursing students overturns in Nalgonda

According to Police, the students are from PGF College of Nursing, Suryapet and were going to Nalgonda for appearing for an exam. All students are currently out of danger.

ANI | Updated: 12-12-2022 23:49 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 23:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Several girls were injured after a bus carrying 40 nursing students overturned in Nalgonda on Monday. The incident occurred near Thatikal flyover in Nakirekal police station limits of Nalgonda district. Students were rushed to hospital for treatment after the accident.

According to Police, the students are from PGF College of Nursing, Suryapet and were going to Nalgonda for appearing for an exam. All students are currently out of danger. Superintendant of Police, Nalgonda Rema Rajeshwari, said, "Today, at about 8 am, 40 students of PGF college of Nursing, Suryapet were going to Nalgonda to write an exam in their college bus. They reached Thatikal flyover at around 8:25 am. The bus driver was taking a U-turn from the flyover to go to Nalgonda via Thatikal."

"Meanwhile, a lorry came from the back side of the bus and dashed it. The bus fell down and the students in the bus sustained injuries. Immediately all of them were shifted to Suryapet for treatment and are out of danger." the official said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

