Left Menu

EU parliament to vote on ending VP role of corruption suspect

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 14:32 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 14:23 IST
EU parliament to vote on ending VP role of corruption suspect
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Political group leaders of the European Parliament decided unanimously that Eva Kaili should be stripped of her roles as vice president after she and others faced criminal charges over allegations they receive cash and gifts from Qatar.

Parliament's president Roberta Metsola told the chamber on Tuesday that the full parliament will vote later on Tuesday and she will cease to be one of the assembly's 14 vice presidents if there is a two-thirds majority to end her term.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global
4
African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022