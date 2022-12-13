Left Menu

Prepared to discuss cabinet expansion if it comes up during Delhi visit: K'taka CM

PTI | Mysuru | Updated: 13-12-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 15:09 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said he is prepared to discuss the cabinet expansion with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP leadership, if the issue comes up for discussion, during his New Delhi visit.

Bommai is travelling to the national capital on Wednesday to attend the meeting called by Shah with Chief Ministers of Maharashtra and Karnataka, to discuss the raging border dispute between the two states.

''Officially the meeting is regarding the border dispute, after that if he (Shah) raises the issue, I will be going prepared,'' the Chief Minister said in response to a question on cabinet expansion.

Bommai had earlier indicated that the cabinet exercise is likely after Gujarat Assembly polls.

The Chief Minister has been under intense pressure for some time now, over expansion and rejig of cabinet not taking place, to make way for the fresh faces, ahead of Assembly elections next year.

There were some reports of possible cabinet expansion by filling in six vacant posts or a kind of a rejig by dropping a few and inducting an equal number of new faces.

There were also talks in some quarters that a Gujarat-like complete top to bottom overhaul of the state ministry may take place. However, many aspirants feel it is ''too late now'' with polls fast approaching.

