Putin, Xi to hold talks by year-end - Vedomosti

We will inform you in a timely manner as to when and how future contacts will take place." The newspaper, citing an unidentified source close to the Russian presidential administration said it was unlikely that the meeting would be face-to-face. "Details are being worked out," the source told Vedomosti.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-12-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 16:14 IST
Putin, Xi to hold talks by year-end - Vedomosti
Russian President Vladimir Putin with Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will hold talks to discuss the events of 2022 in late December, the Russian business daily Vedomosti reported on Tuesday.

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin's spokesman, told the newspaper that the date and the agenda of the meeting are already known, but an official announcement will come later. In a daily briefing with reporters later on Tuesday, Peskov said Xi and Putin were "in constant communication".

He added: "We are preparing to continue this communication. We will inform you in a timely manner as to when and how future contacts will take place." The newspaper, citing an unidentified source close to the Russian presidential administration said it was unlikely that the meeting would be face-to-face.

"Details are being worked out," the source told Vedomosti. Russia has moved closer to China since sending its armed forces into Ukraine in February as Moscow seeks to boost its political, economic and security relations with non-Western countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

