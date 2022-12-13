Left Menu

Norway asks Twitter to remove Nigeria labels

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere's Twitter account was also tagged as representing Nigeria, as was that of Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt. "Dear @TwitterSupport, as much as we enjoy our excellent bilateral relations and close alphabetical vicinity with Nigeria, we would much appreciate if you could label us as Norway," the Norwegian foreign ministry tweeted.

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 16:32 IST
Norway asks Twitter to remove Nigeria labels
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Norway

Norway's foreign ministry complained to Twitter on Tuesday of being labelled as an organisation representing Nigeria, in an apparent mix-up of the two countries' names. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere's Twitter account was also tagged as representing Nigeria, as was that of Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt.

"Dear @TwitterSupport, as much as we enjoy our excellent bilateral relations and close alphabetical vicinity with Nigeria, we would much appreciate if you could label us as Norway," the Norwegian foreign ministry tweeted. Twitter places labels and small flag icons on some accounts to signal an affiliation with governments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
4
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022