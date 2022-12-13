Norway asks Twitter to remove Nigeria labels

Norway's foreign ministry complained to Twitter on Tuesday of being labelled as an organisation representing Nigeria, in an apparent mix-up of the two countries' names. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere's Twitter account was also tagged as representing Nigeria, as was that of Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt.

"Dear @TwitterSupport, as much as we enjoy our excellent bilateral relations and close alphabetical vicinity with Nigeria, we would much appreciate if you could label us as Norway," the Norwegian foreign ministry tweeted. Twitter places labels and small flag icons on some accounts to signal an affiliation with governments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)