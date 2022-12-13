Shah, Nadda, Adityanath hold meeting

Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting on Tuesday to take stock of the political situation in the state and review the party's preparedness for the upcoming elections, including local body polls.

The meeting was held at Nadda's residence and was attended by other organisational leaders, including the party's general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh.

The recent bypoll results in Uttar Pradesh were a mixed bag for the party as it lost the Khatauli assembly seat won by its earlier to the RLD, backed by the Samajwadi Party, and snatched Rampur from the SP.

The SP was also successful in retaining its bastion of Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)