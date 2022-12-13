PM pays rich tributes to Sri Aurobindo, says he inspired generations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid rich tributes to freedom fighter and philosopher, Sri Aurobindo on his 150th birth anniversary, saying his life symbolised the ''Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'' concept.
Virtually addressing the philosopher's anniversary celebrations held here, Modi also released a commemorative coin and postage stamp to mark the occasion. Sri Aurobindo's ideals have inspired generations, he said.
While he was born in West Bengal, he also lived in Gujarat and Puducherry and left his impressions wherever he went, the PM said about Sri Aurobindo.
''Sri Aurobindo's life is a reflection of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat,'' he added.
