Shivakumar invites Kannadiga NRIs' suggestions to Cong manifesto for K'taka polls

Preparing for the assembly elections, Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Tuesday invited Kannadiga Non Resident Indians NRIs to share their suggestions for the partys manifesto Global Karnataka, Better Karnataka.Karnataka is likely to go for assembly polls by April-May next year.Kannadigas have made India proud by serving at the global level.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-12-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 19:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Preparing for the assembly elections, Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Tuesday invited Kannadiga Non Resident Indians (NRIs) to share their suggestions for the party's manifesto ''Global Karnataka, Better Karnataka''.

Karnataka is likely to go for assembly polls by April-May next year.

''Kannadigas have made India proud by serving at the global level. The contributions of Kannadigas are unparalleled as many world leaders are recognising India through Bengaluru and Karnataka. But today, Karnataka has also got a stigma. We need to cleanse it and make our state and its identity proud,'' Shivakumar said in the video statement.

Insisting that Kannadiga NRIs should suggest as to how the state and its governance change for better, he said, ''I'm seeking advice from you to make Global Karnataka, a Better Karnataka.'' The KPCC chief also requested Kannadigas settled across the world to share their frank and fair opinions along with suggestions about the areas where the state needs to improve its functioning and also the ways how innovations can be incorporated.

Former State Congress president Dr G Parameshwara-led Manifesto Committee will finalise the draft. The party has shared an email id 'makekarnatakaproud@gmail.com' for people to share their suggestions for the manifesto.

Congress aims to come back to power by winning at least 150 out of 224 seats in the Karnataka assembly.

