CM Bhagwant Mann writes to Punjab Governor over transfer of Chandigarh SSP

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday wrote to Governor Banwarilal Purohit over transferring of Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal. In his letter to Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Mann said, "The post of Senior Superintendent of Police, Union Territory, Chandigarh has traditionally been occupied by a Punjab Cadre IPS Officer and that of Deputy Commissioner, Chandigarh by a Haryana Cadre IAS Officer. However, I am surprised to learn that Kuldeep Singh Chahal IPS (PB:2009) has been repatriated to Punjab prematurely and the charge of this post has been given to a Haryana Cadre IPS Officer. This is going to disturb the balance among the States in running the affairs of UT, Chandigarh."

"If for some reason, Kuldeep Singh Chahal, IPS was to be repatriated, a panel of suitable IPS officers should have been sought from Punjab well in advance. Shortly, we will be sending a panel of three IPS Officers of Punjab cadre for the post of SSP, Chandigarh. I hope that you will get an IPS Officer of Punjab Cadre appointed as SSP, Chandigarh at the earliest," added the Chief Minister. Chandigarh SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal was relieved from Chandigarh nine months before the end of his tenure and sent to his parent cadre Punjab. For the first time, an SSP has been relieved before the end of his term. The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a letter ordering the SSP to be relieved with immediate effect. (ANI)

