Left Menu

Chilean lawmakers reach agreement to start work on new constitution

The agreement would see the new constitution drafted over next year by a body of 50 so-called constitutional advisors elected by direct vote, based on a preliminary draft prepared by a commission of 24 experts. It would be submitted for referendum in November or December next year, with mandatory public participation.

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 22:52 IST
Chilean lawmakers reach agreement to start work on new constitution

(Removes incorrect reference to the agreement being between the government and opposition lawmakers in para 1) SANTIAGO, Dec 12 (Reuters) -

Chilean lawmakers on Monday announced an agreement to begin drafting a new constitution, three months after a referendum overwhelmingly rejected a progressive first text to replace a dictatorship-era charter. The agreement would see the new constitution drafted over next year by a body of 50 so-called constitutional advisors elected by direct vote, based on a preliminary draft prepared by a commission of 24 experts.

It would be submitted for referendum in November or December next year, with mandatory public participation. It comes after Chileans voted in September against a proposed new constitution that would have been one of the world's most progressive charters, leading President Gabriel Boric to reshuffle his cabinet.

"Today a new path has opened to progress towards a Constitution born from democracy," said pro-government socialist Senate President Alvaro Elizalde, who led the announcement late on Monday. The agreement must now pass through Congress, where not all lawmakers support the plan. In talks that followed the September referendum, the number of advisors, and whether they would be elected, were among the most hotly contested issues.

Under this agreement, the advisors would be elected in April and the half of the experts would be appointed by parliamentary deputies and the other half by senators. The agreement also proposed a parity between men and women, participation from indigenous peoples and that the proposals would need to be approved by three-fifths of the advisors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer sees $10 billion-$15 billion in potential revenue from mRNA vaccines by 2030; Beijing’s U.S. envoy expects further COVID relaxation, easier travel to China and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer sees $10 billion-$15 billion in potential revenu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO appoints Jeremy Farrar as chief scientist; New Zealand bans future generations from buying tobacco under new laws and more

Health News Roundup: WHO appoints Jeremy Farrar as chief scientist; New Zeal...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022