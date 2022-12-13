Nadda sets up panel to prepare roadmap for 2024 LS polls

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Tuesday constituted a committee to prepare a roadmap for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. A meeting was held at Nadda's residence on Tuesday for the 2024 general elections.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the big meeting at the residence of the BJP president. "The committee members will go to every village and every city to check the ground reality. The team will also plan and decide the programmes and campaigns for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," said sources. (ANI)

