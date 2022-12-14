Left Menu

U.S. House panel asks National Archives to review Trump storage unit -report

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2022 00:23 IST
A U.S. House of Representatives committee has asked the National Archives to review former president Donald Trump's storage unit in Florida and see whether he has kept any more presidential records there, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

House Oversight Committee chair Representative Carolyn Maloney's request, cited in a letter obtained by the Post, comes after reports earlier this month that at least two classified records were found in a storage unit in West Palm Beach by an outside team hired by Trump.

