Danish Social Democrats agree new government across political middle
Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2022 00:51 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 00:51 IST
Denmark's Social Democratic leader Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesday she had agreed to form a government with main opposition party, the Liberal Party, and The Moderates to form a government with her as prime minister.
This marks the first time in more than four decades that a government is formed across the traditional left-right divide and would significantly change the Nordic country's political landscape.
