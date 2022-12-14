Danish Social Democrats agree new government across political middle

Denmark's Social Democratic leader Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesday she had agreed to form a government with main opposition party, the Liberal Party, and The Moderates to form a government with her as prime minister.

This marks the first time in more than four decades that a government is formed across the traditional left-right divide and would significantly change the Nordic country's political landscape.

