Peru's Boluarte to talk with regional leaders, defends Castillo ouster

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2022 02:55 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 02:55 IST
Peru's new President Dina Boluarte said on Tuesday she will communicate personally with the leaders of Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil and Bolivia after the ouster and jailing of former president Pedro Castillo prompted a diplomatic row.

As far as Peru is concerned "diplomatic relations remain the same with these brother nations," Boluarte told journalists.

