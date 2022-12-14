Left Menu

New Zealand forecasts recession, but narrower budget deficit next year

The forecast recession in 2023 and government's warning that it will have to make difficult decisions on spending next year will add to the challenges facing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Labour party as it faces a general election next year. "Tough choices, however, will be required on the pathway back to surplus," said New Zealand Finance Minister Grant Robertson in a statement at the release of the government's Half Yearly Economic and Fiscal Outlook.

New Zealand's Treasury on Wednesday outlined a challenging economic environment and forecast the country would enter a recession next year, even as it remains on target to move into a budget surplus in 2024/25. The forecast recession in 2023 and government's warning that it will have to make difficult decisions on spending next year will add to the challenges facing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Labour party as it faces a general election next year.

"Tough choices, however, will be required on the pathway back to surplus," said New Zealand Finance Minister Grant Robertson in a statement at the release of the government's Half Yearly Economic and Fiscal Outlook. Robertson said ministries will be directed to find money within existing budgets for new initiatives next year as the government's operating allowance will remain unchanged.

The government in May announced heavy spending for infrastructure, including new schools, and the country's health system, which will see more funding for drugs and facilities But its spending has been criticised by opposition parties as contributing to New Zealand's inflation, which is currently running at just below three-decade highs.

Robertson said a careful approach was need if the country wanted to keep inflation down. DEFICIT NARROWS

The government predicted a budget deficit of NZ$3.63 billion ($2.34 billion) or 0.9% of gross domestic product for 2022/23. This was narrower than the NZ$6.6 billion forecast in the budget in May. Net debt under an old method of calculation was forecast to peak at 41.8% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023/24, compared with the May forecast for a peak in 2023/24 at 41.2% of GDP.

The government announced it would be extending transport subsidies with the petrol excise duty cut extended to February and half-price public transport remaining until March. Treasury is forecasting growth will contract in the second quarter of 2023 and remain in negative territory for the remainder of the year. This is slightly more optimistic than the country's central bank, which has admitted to engineering a recession to bring inflation under control.

"2023 is a challenging year for many New Zealand households," Robertson told a press conference. ($1 = 1.5485 New Zealand dollars)

