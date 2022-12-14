Leaders of opposition parties hold a meeting in parliament

Left Menu

Leaders of several opposition parties met in the Parliament House complex on Wednesday to evolve a joint strategy. Several opposition parties are seeking answers from the government on the Chinese transgressions along the border and have moved adjournment notices in both houses of Parliament.

Leaders of several opposition parties met in the Parliament House complex on Wednesday to evolve a joint strategy. Several opposition parties are seeking answers from the government on the Chinese transgressions along the border and have moved adjournment notices in both houses of Parliament. The leaders of the Congress, Shiv Sena, CPI, CPI-M, NCP, RJD, NC, SP, DMK met in the chamber of Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha, and decided to corner the government on the border issue. The leaders also discussed important issues to be raised and formulated their joint future strategy in both houses of Parliament.

