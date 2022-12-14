Hooch tragedy in Bihar raised during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha

A BJP member on Wednesday raised the issue of Bihar hooch tragedy in Lok Sabha demanding immediate suspension of Superintendent of Police of Saran.

Janardan Singh Sigriwal claimed that hundreds of people die every day consuming illicit liquor in Bihar.

About a dozen people have lost their lives in today's hooch tragedy in Saran district of Bihar, he said.

At least five people died and several others fell ill late Tuesday night after consuming illicit liquor in the Ishuapur Police Station area.

Another BJP MP, Ravi Kishan Shukla, raised the issue of the death of young actors in gyms.

Shukla demanded the setting up of a committee by the Health Ministry to look into the issue in detail.

