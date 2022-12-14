Hooch tragedy in Bihar raised during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha

A BJP member on Wednesday raised the issue of Bihar hooch tragedy in Lok Sabha demanding immediate suspension of Superintendent of Police of Saran.

Janardan Singh Sigriwal claimed that hundreds of people die every day consuming illicit liquor in Bihar.

About a dozen people have lost their lives in today's hooch tragedy in Saran district of Bihar, he said.

At least five people died and several others fell ill late Tuesday night after consuming illicit liquor in the Ishuapur Police Station area.

Another BJP MP, Ravi Kishan Shukla, raised the issue of the death of young actors in gyms.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the House, BJP’s Gorakhpur MP expressed concern over such incidents and demanded that the Union Health Ministry set up a committee to look into the matter.

''It's an important subject. Many of my friends died while exercising in the gym at a young age. I want the Health Ministry to set up a probe committee to ascertain why such deaths are happening,'' Shukla, who is also an actor, said.

The committee should find out what kind of protein supplements the gym trainers recommend and if such protein supplements are legal, he added.

