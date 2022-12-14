Left Menu

Hooch tragedy in Bihar raised during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 14:44 IST
Hooch tragedy in Bihar raised during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha
  • Country:
  • India

A BJP member on Wednesday raised the issue of Bihar hooch tragedy in Lok Sabha demanding immediate suspension of Superintendent of Police of Saran.

Janardan Singh Sigriwal claimed that hundreds of people die every day consuming illicit liquor in Bihar.

About a dozen people have lost their lives in today's hooch tragedy in Saran district of Bihar, he said.

At least five people died and several others fell ill late Tuesday night after consuming illicit liquor in the Ishuapur Police Station area.

Another BJP MP, Ravi Kishan Shukla, raised the issue of the death of young actors in gyms.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the House, BJP’s Gorakhpur MP expressed concern over such incidents and demanded that the Union Health Ministry set up a committee to look into the matter.

''It's an important subject. Many of my friends died while exercising in the gym at a young age. I want the Health Ministry to set up a probe committee to ascertain why such deaths are happening,'' Shukla, who is also an actor, said.

The committee should find out what kind of protein supplements the gym trainers recommend and if such protein supplements are legal, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022