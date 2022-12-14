Maha govt should have shown broadness of mind and invited Thackeray for Samruddhi E-Way inauguration: Gorhe

Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader Nilam Gorhe has said the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government should have shown the ''broadness of mind'' and invited former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray for the inauguration of the Samruddhi Expressway.

The first phase of the Nagpur-Mumbai expressway, officially named 'Hindu Hridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg', was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Nagpur on Sunday. The first phase of the expressway connects Nagpur and Shirdi town in Ahmednagar covering a distance of 520 km. Speaking to the reporters in Shirdi on Tuesday, Gorhe said, ''When Thackeray was the state chief minister, he closely monitored the work of Samruddhi Mahamarg. He had inspected the expressway work.'' ''Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, his government ensured that the work of the expressway continues unhampered. So I feel that it would have been good had they (Shinde government) shown broadness of mind by inviting him to the inauguration,'' she said. But although Thackeray was not invited, it is the people of the state who give the real credit at the time of elections, Gorhe added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)