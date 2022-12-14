Left Menu

Mizoram Governor accepts minister's resignation

The governor accepted the resignation of the minister on Tuesday and the portfolios of Beichhua social welfare and tribal affairs, excise and narcotics, sericulture and animal husbandry and veterinary departments were allocated to chief minister Zoramthanga with immediate effect and until further orders, the sources said. Beichhua the Mizo National Front MNF legislator from south Mizorams Siaha town on Tuesday submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 14-12-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 18:33 IST
Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati has accepted the resignation of minister K Beichhua, official sources said on Wednesday. The governor accepted the resignation of the minister on Tuesday and the portfolios of Beichhua – social welfare and tribal affairs, excise and narcotics, sericulture and animal husbandry and veterinary departments were allocated to chief minister Zoramthanga ‘with immediate effect and until further orders, the sources said. Beichhua the Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator from south Mizoram's Siaha town on Tuesday submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Zoramthanga. After submitting the resignation he told reporters that he was asked to resign by Zoramthanga from his ministry as the chief minister wants to reshuffle the cabinet and portfolios.

Beichhua said he would decide his future course of action (whether or not to join any other party) according to the choice of the people of his constituency. Beichhua has been elected from Siaha constituency on MNF ticket for two consecutive terms since 2013.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Vanlalhmuaka said Beichhua might join the saffron party ahead of the assembly polls in the state due in the latter part of next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

