Latvia's Russia-weary PM Karins gets final nod for government
Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 20:30 IST
A majority in Latvia's parliament on Wednesday voted to confirm the country's proposed coalition government, allowing Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins to stay in power following his win in the October general election.
The centre-right New Unity party headed by Karins, a prominent Russia critic, is supported by the conservative National Alliance and the United List of smaller parties for a slim majority.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
