Latvia's Russia-weary PM Karins gets final nod for government

A majority in Latvia's parliament on Wednesday voted to confirm the country's proposed coalition government, allowing Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins to stay in power following his win in the October general election.

The centre-right New Unity party headed by Karins, a prominent Russia critic, is supported by the conservative National Alliance and the United List of smaller parties for a slim majority.

